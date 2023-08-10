Drier and warmer conditions ahead will increase fire danger

After a mostly overcast day, highs only warmed into the mid-70s around the Central Sound. SeaTac hit 74 at the airport, just four degrees shy of average.

Overnight, we can expect some clearing for a partly starry night. Temperatures land near normal in the upper 50s.

Most of us along the I-5 corridor wake up to filtered sunshine Friday. By mid-morning skies start turning mostly blue as cloud cover diminishes.

Friday looks to be the best day to hang outdoors out of the next seven as skies feature plenty of sunshine with highs near a comfortable 80. But going forward, a ridge of high pressure strengthens sending temperatures soaring into the low 90s next week.

Folks who live in the North Sound will see slightly cooler highs in the low to mid-70s while South Sounders heat into the low 80s.

As high pressure continues to build just offshore, we're forecasting a significant warm-up. This will increase the risk of fire danger across the Pacific Northwest. Please be aware of your surroundings as our grounds are very tinder dry. So far this month we've only seen 0.04" in the bucket at SeaTac. Normal for the month of August is 0.97".

Conditions are perfect for the baseball series this weekend with the Orioles taking on our Mariners. Temperatures heat into the mid 80s by Sunday with even hotter highs, in the upper 80s to near 90 next week! Stay cool!

Have a great rest of the week all! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

