Seattle weather: Dry through Tuesday, few light showers returning Wednesday

We did it! Highs on Tuesday landing right where we should be for this time of year at 79.

Overnight we start to see the first signs of change as low-pressure slides by just to the north of us giving us a shot for a few showers. Most of the shower activity will hang north of us, but spotty light showers will drift farther south.

Wednesday clouds will clear through the day leaving us with some evening sunshine. Highs run cooler than average, landing in the mid 70s for the Central Sound.

As we approach the end of the week, we'll see temperatures start to warm as high pressure strengthens off the coast. Highs heat into the upper 70s to low 80s through the weekend with even warmer highs next week.

The best day to hang outdoors this week looks like Friday! That's when we'll see seasonal temps with clearing skies!

Stay tuned as we get a little toasty next week!

Have a great week! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

*SeaTac Rain Almanac

*Coast Forecast

*Mountain Forecast

*Central WA Forecast