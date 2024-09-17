Expand / Collapse search

Seattle weather: Drying out with afternoon sunbreaks Wednesday

Published  September 17, 2024 7:53pm PDT
Brief warmth fading away, cooler-than-usual temperatures return

FOX 13 Meteorologist Ilona McCauley has your 7-day forecast.

It was a cloudy and cool day around western Washington with a few light sprinkles. 

With the cloudy skies and upper level troughing, the temperatures today only reached the low to mid 60s. Almost ten degrees below the seasonal average today. 

Showers today have been mainly along the coast with plenty of cloud cover. Sprinkles are still possible through this evening for western Washington. 

Tonight temperatures will be slightly milder with lows in the mid to low 50s, with mostly cloudy skies and a few lingering sprinkles. 

Clouds will be around to start Wednesday with a few sprinkles possible. The clouds will slowly decrease as the day continues with more sunbreaks in the afternoon. 

Highs Wednesday will be several degrees warmer as high pressure starts to build back in, peaking in the upper 60s.

We will see drier skies from Wednesday evening through most of Friday. A slight chance of rain is in the forecast for Friday, with another few showers possible later Saturday. Better chance of showers returning for Sunday and Monday with cooler afternoon temperatures. 

