Seattle weather: Drying out and warming up going forward

We made it into the upper 70s around the metro area today after starting out cloudy and misty. SeaTac hit 77 at the airport, just two degrees shy of average.

Look for shower activity to diminish as we head into the overnight hours except for Snohomish County where a convergence zone may pop up. Otherwise, skies are mostly to partly cloudy with lows sitting near our seasonal norm of 58.

Wake up conditions feature mainly cloudy skies with some areas, like the coast seeing clearing early.

By late afternoon Thursday clouds clear out for a pretty end to the day.

Highs land in the low 70s to the north with mid to upper 70s Seattle south.

If you're heading out to Lumen Field for the 7pm kick off between the Seahawks and Vikings we're forecasting perfect football conditions! #GoHawks

Expect less cloud cover Friday morning as a strong ridge develops offshore into the weekend. Friday looks mostly sunny with just a few early clouds. Highs push to near 80.

High pressure will keep us dry and toasty through the extended forecast. Please know these conditions elevate fire danger around the state.

Have a great rest of the week all! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

*Maui Forecast Update

After strong winds coupled with low humidity levels fueled dangerous fires in the town of Lahaina Wednesday, the forecast improves heading into Thursday and beyond. Maui will return to a more typical weather pattern with moderate to breezy trade winds. Unfortunately, those fires destroyed much of Lahaina's historic Front Street.

*SeaTac Rain Almanac

*Coast Forecast

*Mountain Forecast

*Central WA Forecast