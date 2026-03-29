Freezing weather in Seattle area Monday morning

More clouds and scattered showers Sunday

Sunday brought a slightly more unsettled pattern as a weak system moved through the region. It wasn’t a washout, but skies stayed mostly cloudy with scattered showers developing. It was expected to be a cool day with highs only in the mid to upper 40s in the afternoon.

Light snow fell at times in the mountains with two to six inches of accumulation expected in general. By late Sunday night, a convergence zone was forecast to take shape, producing a few localized showers in select areas of Central Puget Sound and the Cascades.

Under this convergence zone, there might be pops of lowland snow late tonight in extremely isolated places. Where this happens, we can't rule out a quick trace of snow — but this chance is low overall. Most will be dry and cold Sunday night to early Monday with patchy freezing fog Monday morning.

Seattle weather may include a few isolated showers late, but most areas remain dry through the night. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Frigid temperatures ahead

Seattle could drop close to the freezing mark both Monday and Tuesday morning. Lows at or below 32 degrees are rather uncommon this late in the season. Looking back at records dating to 1945 in the Seattle area, there have been 48 days between March 30 and May 1 where temperatures reached freezing or colder in Seattle.

Local perspective:

Notably, only four of those instances have happened within the past 50 years—on April 13, 2022; April 1, 2008; April 2, 1997; and April 21, 1985.

As for daily records, Monday’s record low is 27 degrees, set in 1954, while Tuesday’s stands at 30 degrees from 1949. Seattle hasn’t recorded a new daily record low in March since March 3, 1989, although ties have occurred more recently on March 9, 2010 and March 21, 2009.

Seattle weather rarely dips this cold this late in the season, making this stretch stand out. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Drier break before midweek showers return

Monday trends drier with a return of some sunbreaks. Tuesday stays mostly cloudy but largely dry, offering a short pause before more active weather returns.

Mountain snow is forecast Sunday and again Wednesday and Thursday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

By Wednesday, showers increase again along with breezy conditions and additional mountain snow. That pattern lingers into Thursday before drying begins heading into Friday.

Seattle weather keeps mornings especially chilly before gradual afternoon warming each day. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Overall, this remains a typical spring setup for Seattle weather—periods of showers, short dry breaks, and no major impacts expected.

Seattle weather also trends drier at times, but temperatures stay below average the next few mornings. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care,

Meteorologist Abby Acone and the FOX 13 Weather Team

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