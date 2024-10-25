Seattle weather: Gusty wind, heavy rain at times this weekend

A stormy weekend in Seattle will bring gusty winds, rain and a chance of thunderstorms to the Puget Sound lowlands.

Most of Friday will be calm and pleasant for many around the Puget Sound area lowlands. High temperatures will be warmer, in the low 60s.

It will be warmer with partly cloudy skies Friday in Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

As a ridge of high pressure moves east, gusty easterly winds will funnel through the gaps of the Cascades, bringing wind gusts of up to 40 mph to the western foothills.

Easterly winds will blow through the Cascade gaps Friday afternoon, bringing gusty winds to communities in the foothills of the Cascades. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Later Friday evening the first round of rain will arrive. It will send heavy showers in spots along the Olympic Peninsula and moderate rainfall over the Puget Sound area.

The first round of rain showers will hit the Seattle area Friday night around 10:00 PM. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Winds will kick in on the back end of that first wave of showers, gusting up to 55 mph in some north Puget Sound locations and the Washington Coast. The central and south Puget Sound areas could see gusts in the 40-45 mph range.

Strong southerly wind gusts will hit Western Washington Saturday early morning. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The next round of widespread rain hits early Sunday morning. This will bring heavier precipitation and breezy wind.

Heavier rain will hit the Puget Sound area early Sunday morning. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Showers will continue on and off through Sunday, which will include the Seahawks game against the Buffalo Bills. Showers may be heavy at times and have a slight chance of producing lightning.

It will be a wet Seattle Seahawks game Sunday against the Buffalo Bills. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Looking ahead into next week, we will continue to see showers and cooler temperatures. Snow levels will drop to around 3,000 to 4,000 feet by Thursday.

It will be a stormy weekend in Seattle, with showers continuing into next week. (FOX 13 Seattle)

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

Viral TikTok sends Snohomish, WA coffee stand into a frenzy

Former WA prosecutor indicted in King County Jail drug smuggling ring

Auburn, WA woman found alive in Mexico after reported missing on Oct. 13

Teen charged in Covington crash that killed 21-month-old

Everything to know about WA's 2024 initiatives on the Nov. ballot

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily Fox Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX Seattle FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.