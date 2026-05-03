Tracking the heat: When will Seattle cool down after record-breaking Sunday?

The Brief Hottest day yet: Record-breaking heat hits the region Sunday with highs soaring into the mid-80s.

Warm Monday: Toasty temperatures continue for the start of the work week before a cooling trend arrives.

Sunshine stretch: Expect clear skies and dry conditions to dominate the forecast through most of the week.

Seattle is currently experiencing its warmest weather of 2026 as an unseasonably strong ridge of high pressure settles over western Washington. After a chilly spring, temperatures are jumping 10 to 15 degrees higher than just 24 hours ago, putting several long-standing records in jeopardy.

What we know:

Record-breaking heat is the main story for Sunday and Monday as offshore winds—breezes blowing from the land toward the ocean—prevent the typical cooling "marine layer" from reaching the interior.

Highs today on May 3, 2026

Active Alerts:

There are currently no active NWS Watches, Warnings, or Advisories for the Seattle area counties.

While a heat advisory has been issued for southwest Washington and the Portland area, the Seattle-Tacoma region remains in the "minor" heat risk category. However, residents should still practice heat safety, as this is the first major warm-up of the season.

Heat alerts for May 3, 3036

What they're saying:

The FOX 13 Seattle Weather Team is tracking what will likely be the hottest day of the year so far. Meteorologists note that while the interior stays hot, a slight afternoon sea breeze near the Sound may offer a tiny bit of relief, keeping some immediate shoreline areas in the mid-70s while inland spots bake in the 80s.

7 day forecast starting May 3 2026

Timeline:

Sunday Afternoon: Peak heat. Expect highs between 78°F and 85°F across the Puget Sound lowlands.

Monday: A "transition day." It stays warm in the upper 70s to low 80s, but the air starts to shift as onshore flow begins to return.

Monday Night: Nature's air conditioner turns back on. Expect clouds and cooler air to push in from the coast.

Tuesday: Noticeably cooler with morning clouds and afternoon sun; highs return to the more comfortable upper 60s and low 70s.

Big picture view:

This early-May heat wave is being driven by a massive ridge of high pressure sitting over the British Columbia coastline. This acting like a "heat dome," pushing the usual cool, damp Pacific air away and allowing sunshine to bake the region.

Local perspective:

High temperatures are expected to challenge records set back in 1992:

Seattle: Forecast 83°F (Record: 77°F)

Olympia: Forecast 86°F (Record: 80°F)

Quillayute: Forecast 84°F (Record: 83°F)

Why you should care:

With the first big heat of the year, remember that local waters (lakes and rivers) are still dangerously cold despite the hot air. Cold water shock is a real risk for those heading to the water to cool off. Additionally, the lack of rain and sudden heat will quickly dry out fine grasses, though the overall wildfire risk remains low for now.

By the numbers:

Here is your 7-day forecast for the Seattle area:

Sunday: 83°/55° (Sunny and record hot)

Monday: 81°/54° (Staying toasty)

Tuesday: 72°/51° (Morning clouds, cooler)

Wednesday: 70°/50° (Mostly sunny)

Thursday: 73°/52° (Pleasant and bright)

Friday: 68°/51° (More clouds, slight cooling)

Saturday: 64°/50° (Partly sunny and seasonal)

What's next:

The ridge of high pressure will start to slide east by Friday. This will allow a weak, dissipating front to approach the coast by next weekend, which could finally bring a slight chance of rain and return us to our typical Northwest spring temperatures in the 60s.

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