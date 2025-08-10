Seattle weather: Hot days, warm nights through Tuesday

The Puget Sound area will be turning toasty over the next three days as a ridge of high pressure continues to strengthen over the Pacific Northwest.

Sunny skies will dominate the region on Sunday, with a chance of some localized smoke from the Bear Gulch Fire in Mason County. High temperatures will be a few degrees warmer than Saturday, in the mid 80s.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

A Heat Advisory is in effect for the greater Puget Sound area through Tuesday with high temperatures in the 80s and 90s. An Extreme Heat Warning is in effect for south central Washington as temps soar to over 100 degrees.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

(FOX 13 Seattle)

Tuesday will be the hottest day of the week with many spots in the central and south Puget Sound hitting 90 degrees. On Wednesday, a shift in the weather pattern will bring cooler marine air and some more cloud coverage in the mix. Temps will be back down into the 70s the rest of the week.

Seattle will be toasty the next three days with temperatures in the 80s. (FOX 13 Seattle)

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Veteran Seattle cop Deanna Nollette awarded $3M in settlement

TSA warns flyers to avoid public USB ports

'Presence, not activity': New tool helps track ICE agents across U.S.

3 Seattle-area sandwich shops make Yelp's Top 100 list

Art mural defaced for second time in Seattle's Chinatown-International District

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news