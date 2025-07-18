Seattle weather: Increasing sunshine Saturday, highs in the 70s

The Brief Western Washington experienced cooler temperatures Friday, with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Clouds will persist through the weekend, with a weak front bringing possible showers Monday. Expect warmer temperatures and more sunshine by midweek.



A weak system swept through western Washington today, bringing more cloud cover and cooler temperatures. This was the coolest day this week after the warm stretch we saw a few days ago. Highs Friday only reached the upper 60s to low 70s.

Highs today only reached the upper 60s to low 70s. (FOX 13 Seattle)

It was a cooler afternoon with highs today well below yesterday's mid 80s. Most spots were 10 to 20 degrees down from Thursday.

It was a cooler afternoon with highs today well below yesterday's 80s. Most spots were 10 to 20 degrees down from Thursday.

Clouds will increase again tonight with slightly cooler temperatures with lows in the mid to low 50s.

Clouds will increase again tonight with slightly cooler temperatures.

Onshore flow will continue keeping clouds in the forecast, especially in the morning, with a few sunbreaks into the afternoon.

Onshore flow will continue keeping clouds in the forecast, especially in the morning, with a few sunbreaks into the afternoon.

Temperatures will still be cooler than average for the weekend, with highs on Saturday in the mid to low 70s.

Temperatures will still be cooler than average for the weekend, with highs on Saturday in the mid to low 70s.

Clouds and cooler temperatures will continue through the weekend with a few more clouds on Sunday. A weak front will move through Monday, increasing chances of showers and a possible rumble of thunder mainly in the Cascades. We will start to see warmer temperatures and more sunshine by midweek.

Clouds will continue through the weekend with a few more clouds Sunday.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle Meteorologist Claire Anderson and the National Weather Service.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Police dashcam video shows triple-murder suspect Travis Decker days before crime

Judge lifts gag order in Idaho murders case against Bryan Kohberger

1 killed in Pierce County, WA adult family home fire

Idaho hiker mistaken for Travis Decker tells all

Victim airlifted from Tumwater, WA crash, 18-year-old faces vehicular assault

Buyer secures iconic Seattle 'Spite House' under listing price

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.