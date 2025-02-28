Cool, wet weather expected in Seattle for March

The Brief March in Western Washington is expected to be cooler and wetter than usual, with highs in the 50s. Today and tomorrow will feature morning fog and afternoon sun, with possible light showers starting Sunday. Isolated rain showers are likely next week, with potential snow in higher mountain passes by Thursday.



Western Washington could be in for a cooler and wetter-than-normal March. While we’ve enjoyed spring-like temperatures the last few days, changes are on the horizon.

The Climate Prediction Center is forecasting generally cooler and wetter-than-average weather for March in Western Washington.

We're predicting cooler and wetter-than-normal weather for the month of March in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Warm weather returns to Seattle

Local perspective:

To put things in perspective, Sea-Tac’s normal highs in March range in the low to mid 50s. The chance of lowland snow drops dramatically. Mountain snow usually continues. Sea-Tac averages a little more than four inches of precipitation.

Average highs range in the 50s for the month of March in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

For today, you can expect highs to land in the upper 50s to low 60s. Patchy fog this morning will lift for bountiful sunshine this afternoon.

Temperatures will land in the upper 50s to low 60s in Seattle on Friday afternoon. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

Tomorrow’s forecast will be rather similar: we’re expecting spotty fog in the morning with sunbreaks into the afternoon. The only difference on Saturday is that clouds could increase in the evening ahead of our next weather maker.

Light showers are possible on Sunday, but it definitely won’t be a washout. However, you’ll notice that it’s cooler and cloudier.

Temperatures will gradually cool in Seattle this upcoming weekend. (FOX 13 Seattle)

There’s a daily chance of wet weather going into next workweek, but there’s still a lot of uncertainty about the timing and coverage of the showers. Right now, it looks like rain will be rather isolated. Sunbreaks are still possible.

Today, there might be icy spots on the higher mountain passes if you're driving to Central Washington.

Highs in Central Washington will lift to the 50s this afternoon. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Snow could redevelop for the mountain passes by Thursday. There could be daily chances for snow at the higher mountain passes into mid-March.

Temperatures will cool to the low 50s in the Seattle area by Sunday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

