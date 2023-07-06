Seattle weather: Cooler highs ahead this weekend

A cooler Thursday for Western WA. Highs did warm above average for this time of year with Sea-Tac hitting 83 at the airport.

Onshore flow will continue to push farther inland making for cloudy starts each day going forward into next week.

The cooler mariner air will help regulate our overnight temperatures back to near normal for many communities.

By lunchtime Friday, skies are mainly clear with a chance for thunderstorms over the mountains in the evening hours.

Highs Friday fall into a more comfortable zone across the region. The coast will feel the coolest air with highs in the mid-60s to low 70s while the North Sound lands in the mid-70s with warmer highs for Seattle south.

Expect areas to the south to see a bit more haze as crews try to get a handle on fires burning in Mason and Pierce Counties. The haze should lessen throughout the day.

The threat of fire danger will remain elevated moving forward into the extended forecast as no rain is in sight.

We're monitoring our air quality forecast closely as we'll fluctuate between good and moderate levels through the weekend and next week. Remember this forecast can change quickly if new fires spark up and a change in winds.

The weather looks perfect heading into the MLB All-Star game Tuesday! Highs land near 77 with partly sunny skies. Enjoy!

Have a great rest of the week! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

