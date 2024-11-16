Rainy weather, minor coastal floods in Seattle on Sunday with mountain snow

We’re forecasting rainy weather around Western Washington this weekend. Minor coastal flooding is possible on Sunday morning in Puget Sound as well. Mountain snow will ramp up on Sunday and Monday.

Increasing rain and minor coastal flooding are possible in Seattle this weekend. (FOX 13 Seattle)

A Coastal Flood Warning is posted for the Central and North Coast for today and tomorrow. Around high tide, there could be moderate to major coastal flooding with inundation of around 2.5 to 3 feet above ground level along shorelines and low-lying coastal areas. This could lead to numerous road closures. Low-lying property including homes, businesses and some critical infrastructure may be inundated. Shoreline erosion or damage may occur.



For the Strait of Juan de Fuca, a Coastal Flood Advisory remains in effect from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and again tomorrow to account for the possibility of minor coastal flooding.



In Puget Sound, a Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect from four to ten a.m. on Sunday. Minor coastal flooding with inundation of around two feet above ground level is possible with high tide.

Minor coastal flooding is expected in Seattle on Sunday morning. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The tides we’re experiencing this weekend are king tides which are some of the highest tides of the year. Flooding happens when there is low atmospheric pressure, heavy rains and wind when high tides occur. Thankfully, we’re not expecting flooding to be as bad as what the South Park Seattle neighborhood endured two years ago.



Here's a website with more information on king tides.



It'll be windy today as well in some areas. A Wind Advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. today for southeast gusts up to 50 mph the San Juans, Whidbey and Camano Islands and the Admiralty Inlet area as a whole. There could be minor damage and power outages. Elsewhere, there may be occasional gusts 25-35 (max 40) mph elsewhere in Puget Sound, but widespread impacts are not expected.

A Wind Advisory is posted for parts of Western Washington today. (FOX 13 Seattle)

In terms of the mountains, we expect snow to ramp up in a big way Sunday and Monday. Today and tomorrow, snow levels will be jumping up and down (in response to incoming fronts). The bottom line is that a Winter Storm Warning is posted from 10 a.m. Sunday to 10 a.m. Monday for snow between 6-18 inches (or more!). Stevens Pass will bear the brunt of the accumulations (when it comes to the passes). It’ll take longer for the cool air to arrive along Snoqualmie Pass.

Snow will ramp up over the Cascades Sunday and Monday.

Of note: the Skokomish River could flood Sunday morin. For this reason, a Flood Watch is posted.



Otherwise today, we’re forecasting soggy and cloudy weather around Western Washington. On-and-off scattered rain is predicted on Sunday. We can’t rule out some lightning strikes tomorrow or Monday either.

Rainy, cloudy weather is forecast in Seattle this week. (FOX 13 Seattle)

More lowland rain, mountain snow and wind are on the way Tuesday evening. We’re facing a daily chance for rain through next weekend.

People in Seattle can expect highs in the 40s for much of this week. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care!



Warmly,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

