Seattle weather: October warmth into Thursday, mountain snow next week

Hope you thoroughly enjoyed the gorgeous sunshine and warmth today! Thursday is looking similarly beautiful. Temperatures next week will take a nosedive…so much so, White and Stevens Passes could see snow on Tuesday. Stay tuned because this forecast could change.

Today, the North Coast and North Sound experienced clouds, coolish temperatures and spotty showers due to proximity to an atmospheric river happening in British Columbia. This atmospheric river will lose steam tomorrow; however, a few showers are still possibly for those communities near the border on Thursday. Otherwise, dry and mild weather continues for everybody else in Western Washington tomorrow.

Check out the highs around the region tomorrow:

Overnight, we'll start with mostly starry skies, but fog could develop in spots tomorrow morning. The middle part of the day should be sunny for the Central and South Sound. Skies will turn cloudier tomorrow night.

Friday and Saturday will be dry but mostly cloudy. Highs dip to the low to mid 60s.

When showers return Sunday, temperatures drop to the upper 50s. Even cooler weather is forecast next week. Monday could wind up mainly dry. Tuesday is looking wetter, cooler and cloudier with breezy weather. At least a few inches of snow could accumulate over White Pass Tuesday. Stevens Pass could see some snowflakes Tuesday as well, but accumulations right now look unlikely. We don't expect any snow for Snoqualmie Pass.

Keep in mind: the forecast for Sunday onward has plenty of time to change in any direction, so stick with us!

Soak up the lovely weather tomorrow :)

Take good care,

Meteorologist Abby Acone

Meteorologist Abby Acone