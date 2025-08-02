Pleasant weather for Seattle's Seafair weekend 2025

After a cloudy and murky start to the day, sunshine will gradually reappear in Seattle this afternoon – making for beautiful weather for the Blue Angels performance later today. Tomorrow may be cloudier, so keep that in mind.

Highs this afternoon will rise to the mid to upper 70s for many with cooler temperatures along the coast.

Highs will reach the mid to upper 70s on Saturday in Seattle with slightly hazy sunshine. (FOX 13 Seattle)

We're keeping a close watch on the Bear Gulch Fire near Lake Cushman on the Olympic Peninsula. This fire is producing lots of concentrated, localized smoke; however, winds are transporting a little bit of this haze elsewhere into the skies over Puget Sound as well.

We expect air quality to stay good-to-moderate for most communities despite the minimal amounts of smoke. It might feel a tiny bit muggy at times because of this.

Highs will remain in the 70s over the next few days in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Sunday will be noticeably cloudier. Monday will feature morning clouds and afternoon sunshine. Tuesday will be partly sunny and lovely.



Showers could potentially return on Wednesday or Thursday, but this part of the forecast has plenty of time to change.

Slightly damp weather is a possibility in Seattle on Wednesday and Thursday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Thanks so much for choosing FOX 13!



Warmly,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

