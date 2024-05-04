Roller coaster temperatures for Seattle ahead

While temperatures are sagging below normal today, a big warm-up is ahead for Seattle by the end of the upcoming workweek.

Today, you can plan on somewhat widespread rain. It'll be relatively drier (but not entirely so) in the North Sound today with much wetter weather farther south.

Temperatures on Saturday afternoon will reach the mid to upper 50s for most around Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Highs this afternoon will reach the mid to upper 50s. With the clouds and rain, temperatures will feel cooler. I'd recommend a rain jacket!

Temperatures cool to the mid 50s Sunday and Monday. Tomorrow will be slightly breezy in the afternoon. It'll stay cloudy, but showers Sunday won't be as organized or extensive as today's rain.

Monday will feature increasing sunshine in the afternoon. However, a little instability in the atmosphere could fire up an isolated thunderstorm. Even fewer showers are on the way for Tuesday.

This forecast over the next three days shows below-normal temperatures and wet weather is in store for Seattle.

Beginning Wednesday and lingering into next weekend, a beautiful warming trend will get underway. Highs will boost to the 70s on Thursday. Highs by Friday could skyrocket to nearly 80 degrees!

Pictured is the seven day forecast for Seattle, featuring a roller coaster of temperatures. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Have a wonderful weekend,

Meteorologist Abby Acone

