Seattle weather: Scattered showers and chance of storms Tuesday

The Brief Monday was the wettest day of May so far, with more scattered showers in store for Tuesday. Drier skies are in the forecast, with temperatures slowly warming.



A beautiful sunset tonight over downtown Seattle, but we have seen plenty of showers and gusty winds leading up to the sunset.

A beautiful sunset tonight over downtown Seattle, but we have seen plenty of showers and gusty winds throughout the day.

It was a chilly day even with some afternoon sunshine. Temperatures only warmed into the low 60s.

It was a chilly day even with some afternoon sunshine. Temperatures only warmed into the low 60s. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Rainfall totals from Monday ranged from a quarter to half an inch for the Puget Sound area. This was the wettest day of May so far.

Rainfall totals from Monday ranged from an a quarter to half an inch for the Puget Sound area. This was the wettest day of May so far. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Winds were gusty today, especially in the morning, with gusts peaking at around 35 mph around SeaTac. The strongest winds were reported on Whidbey Island at 51 mph.

Winds were gusty today, especially in the morning, with gusts peaking in around 35 mph around SeaTac.

Lows tonight will be in the mid to low 40s, which is a little cooler than normal for May, but goes along with the cooler afternoon temperatures.

Lows tonight will be in the mid to low 40s, which is a little cooler than normal for May, but goes along with the cooler afternoon temperatures. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

Tuesday will be another cool spring day with highs in the low 60s. Scattered showers will be present through the afternoon with breezy winds at times. There will also be the potential for a rumble of thunder into the evening for western Washington.

Tuesday will be another cool spring day with highs in the low 60s. Scattered showers will be present through the afternoon with breezy winds at times. (FOX 13 Seattle) Expand

Showers will taper by Wednesday, with a few mountain showers possible for midweek. Skies will remain mainly dry through the end of the week and temperatures will slowly moderate to more seasonal average by Friday. Memorial Day Weekend looks warmer and drier, but you can't rule out a stray shower.

Showers will taper by Wednesday, with a few mountain showers possible for midweek.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle Meteorologist Claire Anderson and the National Weather Service.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Palm Springs bombing suspect cited Fox Island, WA killing in manifesto, FBI says

2 Alaska Airlines planes clip wings at Sea-Tac Airport

Burien police: Gang member detained with ghost gun

New safety regulations for late-night lounges in Seattle go into effect

Olympic National Park among most in-demand National Parks this summer

Motorcycle theft suspect shot, killed by police in Whatcom County, WA

Joe Biden diagnosed with 'aggressive form' of prostate cancer

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.