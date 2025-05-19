Seattle weather: Showers through Tuesday

The Brief After heavy downpours around Puget Sound on Monday, sunbreaks open up later today. Conditions will improve by Wednesday and Thursday as the storm system moves out of the area. Scattered thunderstorms remain possible in the region for Tuesday.



Steady morning rain will transition to scattered showers Monday into Tuesday, as temps stay cool around the Puget Sound area.

A frontal system will continue to push east Monday morning. The heaviest rain has moved on, but we will be left with scattered showers the rest of the day in western Washington. There is a slight chance of a thunderstorm as well. High temperatures on Monday afternoon will be around 60 degrees.

It will be cool and showers in Western Washington Monday, with a slight chance for afternoon thunderstorms. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Tuesday will bring another round of scattered showers and the possibility of thunder through the afternoon.

On and off showers are expected Tuesday in Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Wednesday through the holiday weekend looks warmer and drier. We’ll see a nice mix of clouds and sunshine. Temperatures will be back into the 70s on Sunday and Monday.

Showers continue Monday and Tuesday in Seattle, but drier weather starts midweek. (FOX 13 Seattle)

