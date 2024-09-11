Seattle weather: Cool and cloudy with scattered showers Wednesday

Showers will continue on and off Wednesday with cool temperatures and plenty of cloud cover.

This is the first day with measurable rainfall in September as the first of a series of low pressure systems impacts the Pacific Northwest. Rain will be scattered Wednesday afternoon, but could continue through the evening commute in spots.

Cool, cloudy with scattered showers in Western Washington Wednesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The heaviest rain this afternoon will fall over the Olympic Peninsula, Kitsap Peninsula and in the south Puget Sound areas. Showers will decrease throughout the evening hours and most areas will be completely dry by Thursday morning. The colder airmass impacting the region will stick around through the weekend and into early next week.

Western Washington will see a few lingering showers into the evening commute Wednesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

We are tracking a category one hurricane brewing in the Gulf of Mexico. Hurricane Francine is expected to make landfall later Wednesday, bringing strong winds, heavy rain, and storm surge. Hurricane Warnings are in effect for much of the south central coast of Louisiana.

Hurricane Francine will make landfall Wednesday in Louisiana. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Back in Seattle, the next two days will be drier and partly cloudy, with some afternoon sunshine. There is a chance for showers this weekend, although any accumulations should be light.