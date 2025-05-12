Seattle weather: Cloudy start to Tuesday, highs in the 60s

The Brief Another round of cooler temperatures is expected on Tuesday, with clooudy skies to start and sunbreaks later in the day. We're expecting drier skies during the work week, though the chance for showers returns Friday into the weekend.



Monday was a mix of sun and clouds with spotty showers. Winds have been a little gusty at times, but will calm down later this evening. We are tracking a cooler week ahead with highs in the mid to low 60s along with showers possible through the end of the week.

Today has been a mix of sun and clouds with spotty showers. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Temperatures have been a few degrees warmer this afternoon for some, peaking in the upper 60s for Seattle.

Monday night will see clouds return and any showers still lingering will slowly dry out with lows in the mid 40s.

What's next:

Temperatures will be similar Tuesday afternoon, with highs in the mid 60s, mostly cloudy skies to start and sunbreaks later in the day.

Weak high pressure will start to build for Tuesday, bringing drier skies and mild temperatures through midweek. Shower chances will return again Friday into the weekend.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle Meteorologist Claire Anderson and the National Weather Service.

