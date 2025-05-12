Stray thunderstorms, wet weather in Seattle area on Monday

The Brief Monday will be a rainy day for some folks, with isolated thunderstorms and hail possible in small pockets around western Washington. Weather turns around mid-week for a stretch of dry weather. A wet weekend seems likely, but weather models could still change.



In isolated cases on Monday afternoon, there could be locally heavy downpours and stray thunderstorms. However, most backyards will be dry. Sunbreaks are even a possibility!

Partly sunny to mostly cloudy weather is on the way for Seattle on Monday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Highs this afternoon will reach the low to mid 60s for most neighborhoods in western Washington. Partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies are on tap.

Highs will land in the low to mid 60s around Puget Sound and Seattle on Monday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Where thunderstorms could happen (especially over the Olympics, Hood Canal, Kitsap Peninsula and the Central and South Sound communities), there might be small hail and torrential rain in addition to the lightning strikes. To reiterate: any storms today would be very few and far between.

Highs will reach the low 60s over the next few days in Seattle with slightly damp weather at times on Monday afternoon. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Drier weather is expected for three consecutive days between Tuesday and Thursday!



Cloudy skies are forecast on Friday with highs in the low 60s and a light shower. A few showers may persist into next weekend, but please stay tuned. The extended part of the forecast still has plenty of time to change!

Cooler-than-normal weather is forecast for much of this upcoming week in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

