Seattle weather: Comfortable Seafair weekend ahead

The Brief Friday will feature morning clouds and afternoon sunshine, with temperatures in the low 80s; smoke from the Bear Gulch Fire may cause hazy conditions in south Puget Sound. Thunderstorms are possible along the northern Cascade crest, with a Flash Flood Watch in effect for several counties due to potential heavy rain and strong winds. Seafair weekend will be dry and cooler, with more clouds on Sunday; next week will see highs in the mid-70s and a chance of rain midweek.



Friday will bring another round of morning clouds and afternoon sunshine, with the Seafair weekend looking a bit cooler.

We are seeing partly cloudy skies on Friday morning. This afternoon will bring increasing sunshine with high temperatures in the low 80s.

Big picture view:

Smoke from the Bear Gulch Fire in northern Mason County will push into the south Puget Sound and southern interior of Washington on Thursday afternoon. This will lead to a hazy sunshine appearance, though air quality should remain okay for most. It may feel a bit muggy in spots this afternoon due to the smoke.

Thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening along the northern Cascade crest and into North Central Washington. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until late tonight for Chelan, Okanogan, Ferry, and Stevens counties. Thunderstorms can produce heavy rain, lightning, and strong localized wind.

What's next:

Seafair weekend will be dry and cooler, with more clouds expected on Sunday.

Next week will remain slightly cooler than average with highs in the mid-70s and partly cloudy skies. The next best chance for rain hits midweek.

