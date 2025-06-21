Seattle weather: Rainy start Saturday, drier afternoon with highs in the 60s

Summer started Friday evening, but it definitely did not feel like summer-- highs were only in the 60s with scattered showers and rumbles of thunder.

Steadier rainfall moved in from the north overnight, bringing a wet Saturday morning to western Washington.

Winds will pick up this evening into Saturday as showers move in overnight. Strongest winds will be early Saturday morning with gusts up to 30 mph.

It will be a wet morning for western Washington with cooler temperatures. Snow levels will also drop to 5000' overnight. Showers will decrease into the afternoon with mostly cloudy skies.

Highs will again be on the cool side Saturday, only reaching the low 60s. It will be cooler across the state as well.

Skies will dry out through Sunday with highs back to the 70s and afternoon sunbreaks. Temperatures continue warming up into early next week, peaking in the low 80s.

