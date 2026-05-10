Seattle Weather: Cloudier skies to celebrate Mother's Day

A weak front will arrive during the day on Sunday. Skies will be cloudier with a slight chance of a light, brief shower, mainly north. Amounts will barely be enough to measure. Most places will see dry skies.

A weak front will increase clouds on Sunday.

While skies will be mainly cloudy on Mother's Day with a few sunbreaks, afternoon highs will still warm to near 70 degrees.

A mainly cloudy day, with a few sunbreaks during the day. Slightly cooler afternoon temperatures. Expand

Afternoon highs on Sunday will range between the mid and upper 60s around the region. Our average highs this time of year are around 65 degrees.

Afternoon highs will range between the mid and upper 60s on Sunday.

After Sunday's weak front, warmer days are ahead Monday and Tuesday before a slight chance of showers return late in the week.