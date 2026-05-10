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Seattle Weather: Cloudier skies to celebrate Mother's Day

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Published  May 10, 2026 4:00am PDT
Weather
FOX 13 Seattle
Seattle weather: High pressure bringing warmer temps this weekend

Seattle weather: High pressure bringing warmer temps this weekend

The clouds are clearing and temperatures are on the rise. High pressure is building across the PNW, pushing Seattle into the mid-70s this Saturday. Whether you’re heading to Alki or hitting the trails, expect a beautiful jump in temps, though the coast will stay a bit cooler in the 60s. Meanwhile, Central WA is hitting the 80s all weekend.

Seattle - A weak front will arrive during the day on Sunday.  Skies will be cloudier with a slight chance of a light, brief shower, mainly north.  Amounts will barely be enough to measure.  Most places will see dry skies.

More clouds for Mother's Day.

A weak front will increase clouds on Sunday.

While skies will be mainly cloudy on Mother's Day with a few sunbreaks, afternoon highs will still warm to near 70 degrees. 

A mainly cloudy day as we celebrate Mother's Day.

A mainly cloudy day, with a few sunbreaks during the day. Slightly cooler afternoon temperatures.

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Afternoon highs on Sunday will range between the mid and upper 60s around the region.  Our average highs this time of year are around 65 degrees.  

Forecast highs around the region on Sunday.

Afternoon highs will range between the mid and upper 60s on Sunday. 

After Sunday's weak front, warmer days are ahead Monday and Tuesday before a slight chance of showers return late in the week. 

The extended forecast for the Seattle metro area.

Warmer days ahead Monday and Tuesday before a slight chance of showers returning late in the week. 

Weather