Seattle Weather: Clouds and cooler temperatures return Thursday

Sunny skies and warm temperatures this afternoon for the Pacific Northwest! Hope you were able to soak in the sunshine, more clouds and cooler temperatures are heading our way.

TODAY HIGH TEMP

Tonight we will see increasing clouds ahead of our next system and temperatures will be mild with cloud cover.

TONIGHT FORECAST PM

Overnight lows staying in the low 50s, the cloud cover keeping the temperatures mild into Thursday.

Regional Overnight Lows (FOX 13 Seattle)

Cloudy skies to start Thursday with a few spots of drizzle possible, especially for the morning hours. A cold front will move through during the day Thursday.

FUTURECAST NEXT 48 HOURS2

Winds will pick up as the cold front moves through, gusts will be strongest in the north interior and over the Cascades.

Futurecast Wind Gusts

Rain totals will be light with the cold front moving through Thursday. Most of the rain will fall in the North Cascades and north interior.

FUTURE Rainfall Totals

Temperatures Thursday will be about 10 degrees cooler with the cloud cover. Highs in the mid to low 60s.

Regional Highs Tomorrow (FOX 13 Seattle)

Highs will remain below average through the extended forecast, with a slight chance of showers continuing through midweek.