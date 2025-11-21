Seattle weather: Cloudy Saturday with showers mainly north

The Brief Western Washington sees mild temperatures with spotty showers, mainly north and along the coast. Snow levels expected to drop Sunday evening, potentially impacting mountain passes. Gusty winds Sunday morning; more rain and mountain snow forecasted midweek through the holiday.



Mostly cloudy skies today with mostly dry skies around western Washington. Showers were spotty further north and along the coast through this evening.

Mostly cloudy skies today with mostly dry skies around Western Washington. Showers were spotty further north.

Temperatures will be mild again Saturday, with showers remaining to the north and along the coast.

Temperatures will be mild again Saturday, with showers remaining to the north and along the coast.

Showers will stay to the north during the day, but the stalled front will slowly sag southward Saturday night into Sunday.

Showers will stay to the north during the day, but the stalled front will slowly sag southward Saturday night into Sunday.

We will be watching the mountain passes closely through the holiday weekend. We will start to see snow levels dropping as we get closer to the holiday. No major impacts are expected through early Sunday, but Sunday evening into Monday we will see dropping snow levels increasing pass impacts.

We will be watching the mountain passes closely through the holiday weekend as we will start to see snow levels dropping as we get closer to the holiday.

It will be wet and gusty Sunday morning with drier skies into the afternoon. Sunday will also be gusty as our cold front sweeps through; gusts between 20–35 mph are possible. Showers and sunbreaks are expected Monday with more dry time into Tuesday. Another round of rain and mountain snow is expected midweek through the holiday weekend. Stay tuned for the latest conditions.

It will be wet and gusty Sunday morning with drier skies into the afternoon.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

How to watch Seattle Mariners games in 2026 after ROOT sports shuts down

Family of slain Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves sues Washington State University

Providence Swedish announces layoffs for nearly 300 staff in Seattle area

Suspect arrested in connection with deadly drive-by shooting in Lacey, WA

Seattle Mariners to celebrate 50 seasons in 2026 with yearlong events, fan tributes

No, Mount Rainier isn’t about to erupt. Seattle scientists debunk rumors

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.