Seattle weather: Cloudy start Saturday, evening showers return

The Brief Saturday starts mostly cloudy and dry before showers develop in the evening, mainly south of Seattle. Heavier rain and possible thunderstorms arrive Saturday night, with some lowland areas receiving up to half an inch. Showers taper by midday Sunday before warmer, sunnier weather returns, with highs potentially reaching 80 next week.



Saturday will start out mostly cloudy with dry skies, but by the evening hours showers will return to areas mainly south of Seattle. These showers Saturday evening into early Sunday will bring some much-needed rain across Washington state. We could see up to half an inch for parts of the lowlands, and heavier showers along the south cascades. Showers taper off by Sunday midday with more sunshine and warmer temperatures by the middle of next week.

Saturday will start out mostly cloudy with dry skies, but by the evening hours showers will have returned for the south sound. Expand

What's next:

Mostly cloudy and mild temperatures Saturday, before the rain returns later in the day. There could be a few sunbreaks in the afternoon, mainly for the north sound and interior.

Mostly cloudy and mild temperatures Saturday, before the rain returns later in the day.

Rain returns

Showers will slowly start to pop up in the early evening, but the heavier rain is expected by 11 p.m. The heaviest showers will be around the south sound and areas south of I-90. There is potential for thunderstorms in these heavier showers throughout Saturday evening.

Showers will slowly start to pop up in the early evening, but the heavier rain is expected by 11pm.

Winds will start to pick up later Saturday into Sunday as the low slowly moves eastward. Winds could gust up to 30 mph, with the strongest winds in the south Puget sound and cascade crests.

Winds will start to pick up later Saturday into Sunday as the low slowly moves eastward.

Looking Ahead:

Showers slowly taper by midday Sunday, with sunshine returning for the afternoon hours around the Puget Sound. High pressure starts to build by the middle of next week, bringing the return of 80 degrees.

Showers slowly taper by midday Sunday, with sunshine return for the afternoon hours around the puget sound.

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