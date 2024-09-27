Seattle weather: Cool weekend ahead with a few clouds around

Clear skies and calm winds will allow for some patchy fog to form overnight. A cool night ahead with lows dipping into the 40s and 50s by the morning.

Overnight lows will be cool, in the upper 40s and low 50s Friday night.

In addition to all the weekend traffic work, the weekend will also be jam-packed with different events around the Sound. Afternoons will remain cool with highs in the low 60s with a few clouds around.

There is a very slight chance for a shower, mainly in the mountains.

Dry skies are forecast for this weekend's events. Temperatures will be a little cooler than normal.

If you are looking to get out of the traffic nightmare around town this weekend, head up to the mountains to see the beautiful colors. Some of the trees are already peaking in color, especially in the North Cascades.

A mainly dry & cool weekend is expected this weekend. A slight chance for showers returns on Tuesday Night with another chance by the end of the week. Afternoons will remain cool through the week.

