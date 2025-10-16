Seattle weather: Few morning sprinkles, afternoon sunshine Friday

The Brief Thursday night brings warmer temperatures and possible sprinkles as clouds increase in the Pacific Northwest. Friday will see seasonal highs in the upper 50s to low 60s, with sunny skies for the Mariners game. Expect showers and breezy winds Saturday night into Sunday, with potential thunderstorms and mountain snow.



It was a sunny start to the day Thursday, but clouds increased this evening as a weak front moved into the Pacific Northwest.

Lows tonight will be almost 10 degrees warmer as clouds have increased, with a few sprinkles possible.

Clouds will be around to start the day with a few convergence zone sprinkles around the central Puget Sound.

Highs Friday will be around seasonal average, in the upper 50s to low 60s. Sunshine will be around for the afternoon.

Conditions for the Mariners game on Friday are looking great, sunny skies and cooler temperatures. The roof will be open with the clear skies.

Clouds will increase Saturday with showers returning by the afternoon/evening hours. Winds will pick up overnight Saturday into Sunday as the cold front moves through western Washington. Scattered showers Sunday with breezy winds and high elevation mountain snow. We could also see thunderstorms into Sunday evening.

