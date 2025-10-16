Seattle weather: Damp, dark at times this weekend

The Brief Puget Sound will see highs in the upper 50s to low 60s today, with cool temperatures expected at T-Mobile Park tonight as the sun sets at 6:19 p.m. Friday morning may have a light shower, but the afternoon will be drier and sunnier; Saturday will be mostly cloudy with rain returning later. Sunday will be breezy with intermittent rain, while Monday's Seahawks game is likely to be dry, with sparse showers possible on Tuesday.



After another chilly start to the day across Puget Sound, we expect highs to range in the upper 50s to the low 60s this afternoon. We're forecasting dry skies for the Mariners game tonight!

Dry weather is predicted tonight in Seattle with temperatures in the upper 50s. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The roof will be open tonight at T-Mobile. First pitch temperatures will hover just below 60 degrees. The sun will set at 6:19 p.m., and temperatures will feel cool after that.

Highs will reach the upper 50s in Seattle on Thursday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Rain returns in Seattle

What's next:

Early Friday morning, we can't rule out a light shower, but drier and sunnier weather will follow in the afternoon.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with rain returning at some point in the afternoon or evening. Sunday will be breezy with on-and-off rain.

Wet weather returns in earnest in Seattle this weekend. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Drier weather is likely for the Seahawks game on Monday, but sparse showers could stage a comeback on Tuesday.

Rainy weather can be expected in Seattle this weekend. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Thanks so much for choosing FOX 13 Seattle, and go Mariners!

Warmly,

Meteorologist Abby Acone

