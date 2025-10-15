Seattle weather: Increasing clouds, slight chance shower late Thursday
SEATTLE - Another sunny crisp fall day for the Pacific Northwest with clear skies continuing into the evening.
Lows Wednesday night will be chilly again as skies remain clear and winds stay calm. Temperatures dropping into the mid to upper 30s.
Clouds will increase by midday and be mostly cloudy by the evening hours. A few sprinkles are possible, mainly along the coast, but you can't rule out a stray shower around the Puget Sound.
What's next:
Highs Thursday will be in the upper 50s to low 60s with increasing clouds. It will be mostly cloudy along the coast with a few showers possible.
ALCS Game 4 forecast
The Mariners game on Thursday is looking mostly cloudy and cool at the time of first pitch at 5:33 p.m. The roof may stay closed as there is a slight chance of evening sprinkles, but not a lot of rain is expected.
Clouds and a few showers will be around to start Friday, but sunshine will return by the afternoon. Another round of showers returns Saturday evening into Sunday, increasing wind, rain and mountain snow chances into Sunday afternoon.
The Source: Information in this story came from FO 13 Seattle Meteorologist Claire Anderson and the National Weather Service.