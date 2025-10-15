Seattle weather: Chilly temperatures ahead

Expect chilly weather in the Seattle area during the evenings and mornings of this week. Several communities early Wednesday plunged to the upper 20s to the low 30s, triggering a Frost Advisory.

A Frost Advisory continues until 9 a.m. on Wednesday south of Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Highs this afternoon will reach the upper 50s to the low 60s across Puget Sound under partly cloudy skies. The roof will be open at T-Mobile Park tonight though it'll feel cool!

Highs on Wednesday in Seattle will reach the upper 50s to the low 60s. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The roof will be open for the Mariners on Thursday as well, but should a game be necessary on Friday - there might be a few showers in the area.

Dry weather will persist in Seattle until Friday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The daytime on Saturday should be dry, but rain returns in the evening. Sunday could be breezy and damp at times. Snow levels could drop to 4,000 feet in elevation on Monday.

This upcoming weekend in Seattle could feature damp and breezy weather. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care and GO MARINERS!!



Warmly,



Meteorologist Abby Acone and Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan

