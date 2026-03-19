Seattle weather: Heavy rain at times Thursday, flood watch continues

The Brief Heavy rain continues through Friday with an atmospheric river, keeping flood watches and warnings in effect. Mild temperatures and high snow levels mean rain at mountain passes, with breezy winds and wet commutes expected. Avalanche danger remains high in the backcountry; cooler, drier weather arrives this weekend with lower snow levels.



Heavy rain continues this week through Friday as the atmospheric river remains pointed at the Pacific Northwest. The Flood Watch and Flood Warnings remain in effect for the Central Cascade foothills.

Atmospheric river is keeping snow levels high and snow melt into rivers. (FOX13 Seattle)

What To Know:

It will be a wet commute Thursday morning with widespread showers in the forecast. Winds will be breezy again Thursday with southerly gusts staying around 20-30 mph.

It will be a wet commute Thursday morning with widespread showers in the forecast. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Temperatures will be mild again Thursday, in the mid to upper 50s with scattered showers. Snow levels will remain high through Friday, around 7000-8000', keeping rain at the passes.

Temperatures will be mild again Thursday, in the mid to upper 50s with scattered showers. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Avalanche Threat

Avalanche danger will remain high to considerable into Thursday as back country conditions remain unstable and unsafe. Warnings to stay out of the back country remain through the end of the week.

Avalanche danger will remain high to considerable into Thursday as back country conditions remain unstable and unsafe.

What's next:

Showers continue through Friday, but skies will start to dry out by the weekend. We will see overnight temperatures get cooler this weekend with snow levels dropping to as low as 1500'. Most of the moisture will decrease, so no major snow issues are expected. Also, spring officially starts Friday!

Showers continue through Friday, but skies will start to dry out by the weekend.

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