Seattle weather: Rivers rising in western Washington

The Brief Heavy rain continues as an atmospheric river lingers, with 2–4 inches possible in some areas. Flood warnings and watches are in effect as rivers rise, with some expected to reach moderate flood levels. Saturated ground raises avalanche and landslide risks, while snow levels remain high before dropping this weekend.



The atmospheric river remains active overnight. While we got a brief break in the rain during part of the day Wednesday, rain is again forecast to pick up overnight. The rain may be heavy at times, with rainfall totals approaching 2–4 inches in some spots in the coming days. Avalanche danger, along with an increased threat of landslides are possible as our ground is very saturated.

Warm, moist air continues to bring additional rain to the region.

Flood Warnings

Excessive rainfall along with high snow levels around 8000–9000 feet will lead to an increase in flooding threat. Several of our area rivers are already under a Flood Warning with others areas under a Flood Watch for the next few days.

Atmospheric river keeps snow levels high and snow melts into rivers.

Timeline:

We are monitoring many of our major rivers around the region as they are beginning to swell. While some have already crested, several are forecast to reach moderate in the coming days.

Excessive rainfall and runoff of melting snow is forcing rising river levels. (FOX13 Seattle)

What's next:

The atmospheric river remains active through the end of the week. Snow levels will drop this weekend, but not a lot of moisture, unfortunately, to replace the snow that has washed away the last few days.

Atmospheric river remains active through the end of the week, drier by the weekend.

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