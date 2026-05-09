Seattle weather: Increasing clouds Saturday, highs in the low 70s

The Brief Warmer, partly sunny weather arrives this weekend, with highs in the 70s and 80s in central Washington. Mother’s Day will be mild with morning clouds and highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Sunshine returns early next week, with a slight chance of showers by mid-to-late week.



High pressure builds into the weekend, bringing mild temperatures and sunbreaks. A few morning clouds around for Saturday, especially along the coast. Overall, it will be a clearer start to the day, but clouds will increase into the afternoon.

A few morning clouds around for Saturday, especially along the coast.

What's next:

Saturday will be a few degrees warmer due to the building high pressure, reaching the mid to low 70s. Still a little cooler along the coast with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Sunshine and 80s for central Washington through the weekend.

Saturday will be a few degrees warmer due to the building high pressure, reaching the mid to low 70s.

Mother's Day is looking mild with mostly cloudy skies to start the morning. Highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s as another marine push brings in slightly cooler temperatures.

Mother's Day is looking mild with mostly cloudy skies to start the morning.

Looking Ahead:

High pressure builds again into early next week, bringing the return of more sunshine and 70s. Warmer temperatures are expected Tuesday into Wednesday. The chance of showers returns midweek through the end of the weekend, but right now it looks like Friday will have the best probability. It's looking like a nice spring forecast ahead! Happy Mother's Day!

High pressure builds again into early next week, bringing the return of more sunshine and 70s.

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