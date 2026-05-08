Seattle weather: Afternoon sunshine for Mother's Day

The Brief Western Washington will see low morning clouds followed by filtered afternoon sunshine through Saturday, with highs potentially reaching the low 70s. The mild, dry pattern continues for Mother’s Day and into Monday, with temperatures remaining seasonable and morning clouds clearing for afternoon sun. Aside from a possible stray shower near the coast or next Thursday, the region is expected to remain largely dry for the foreseeable future.



After starting the day with mostly cloudy skies Friday, a few communities managed to see occasional sun breaks during the afternoon. High temperatures were expected to reach the mid-60s for much of the Seattle area, although temperatures continued to depend heavily on exactly how much sunshine developed through the day.

Most neighborhoods stayed dry, but we could not completely rule out a light shower near the coast or over parts of the Olympic Peninsula.

Quiet Seattle weather continues Monday with dry conditions and mild temperatures. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Sunshine returns this weekend

Saturday will bring a very similar setup across Western Washington. We are expecting low hanging morning clouds followed by filtered sunshine in the afternoon as higher level clouds move overhead.

Temperatures are forecast to climb into the low 70s for many spots, though confidence in exact highs remains somewhat tentative because cloud cover will play a major role in how warm we ultimately get. Early morning lows Saturday will dip into the upper 40s around Seattle.

Mild Seattle weather continues into next week with only small day-to-day temperature changes. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Mother's Day weather in Seattle

For Mother’s Day and into Monday, the overall pattern stays quiet and fairly mild. Morning clouds are expected to give way to at least some afternoon sunshine both days, with mainly dry conditions continuing across the region. A stray light shower may be possible Thursday of next week, but otherwise the forecast continues to favor a dry stretch with seasonable temperatures.

Mild Seattle weather continues next week with temperatures depending heavily on cloud cover. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care,

Meteorologist Abby Acone and the FOX 13 Weather Team

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