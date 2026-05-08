Seattle weather: Cloudy start Friday, afternoon sunbreaks

The Brief A weak front Friday brings more clouds, patchy drizzle, and cooler highs in the mid 60s across western Washington. Coastal areas stay cooler with lingering clouds, while central Washington will be breezy with some sun. Sunshine returns this weekend, but tree pollen levels remain moderate to high with little relief expected.



A weak front moves through Friday, bringing more clouds and mild temperatures. Clouds will slowly break apart by the afternoon in the Puget Sound, but will linger along the coast. Patchy drizzle is possible again with the marine push inland.

A weak front moves through Friday, bringing more clouds and mild temperatures.

What's next:

Temperatures Friday will be in the mid 60s with afternoon sunbreaks. Clouds along the coast will keep highs in the upper 50s with a chance of a light drizzle. Warmer with sunbreaks for central Washington, but it will be breezy through the day with gusts from the northwest.

Temperatures Friday will be in the mid 60s with afternoon sunbreaks.

The allergy count for the next several days will moderate to high for tree pollen. The dry and mild days will keep the pollen in the air and not allow for much allergy relief.

The allergy count for the next several days will moderate to high for tree pollen. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Looking Ahead:

High pressure builds again for the weekend and into early next week, bringing more sunshine and afternoon sunshine. The next chance of rain is very slight, but Wednesday we could see a few sprinkles.

High pressure builds again for the weekend and into early next week,.

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