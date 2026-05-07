Seattle weather warming ahead of Mother's Day

The Brief Western Washington will experience a mix of morning clouds and afternoon sunshine through Friday, with high temperatures holding steady in the mid-to-upper 60s. Conditions will warm into the low 70s on Saturday before a slightly cooler, cloudy, but dry Mother's Day on Sunday. A warming trend returns early next week, with temperatures projected to reach the mid-70s by Tuesday under mostly dry and quiet skies.



The marine layer lingered for many communities Thursday morning before sunshine gradually developed across parts of the Seattle area.

Temperatures depended heavily on how quickly clouds cleared, with communities seeing faster sunshine warming into the upper 60s while others stayed cooler under lingering cloud cover. Seattle likely landed in the mid 60s overall with dry conditions continuing region wide.

Warmer Seattle weather arrives Saturday as temperatures climb into the low 70s. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

Friday will bring morning clouds followed by afternoon sunshine with highs again in the mid to upper 60s.

Dry Seattle weather continues overnight before gradual sunshine returns Friday afternoon. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Mother's Day weather in Seattle

Saturday will turn partly sunny and warmer with temperatures climbing into the low 70s. Mother’s Day will cool slightly into the upper 60s with mainly cloudy skies, but conditions are expected to stay dry and mild.

Mild Seattle weather continues through Mother’s Day with highs mainly in the 60s and low 70s. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Seattle weather back to the 70s

Early clouds on Monday will give way to afternoon sunshine before filtered sunshine and high clouds arrive on Tuesday as temperatures climb back into the mid 70s. Quiet and dry weather is expected to continue into Wednesday.

Nearly 9:00 PM sunsets arrive in Seattle weather starting June 1st. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care,

Meteorologist Abby Acone and the FOX 13 Weather Team

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