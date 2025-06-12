Seattle weather: More clouds, cooler Thursday and Friday

The Brief A weak system will bring clouds, cooler temperatures, and possible sprinkles to Western Washington on Thursday and Friday, with highs in the upper 60s. Father’s Day promises mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s, ideal for Mariners and Sounders games over the weekend. Light showers are possible next Tuesday and Wednesday, marking the first chance of rain this month.



A weak system will move into Western Washington on Thursday and Friday, bringing more clouds, cooler temperatures, and a chance for sprinkles in some areas.

We are seeing another round of cloudy skies on Thursday morning. The Puget Sound area will be slow to clear Thursday afternoon, but some sunshine should still break through. Temperatures will be similar to Wednesday’s highs, in the upper 60s.

Temperatures will be slightly cooler than normal with afternoon sunbreaks. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Will it rain in Seattle this weekend?

What's next:

Friday could bring a few light showers to the North Sound, Cascades, and the Washington Coast, but most other areas will remain dry. Friday will bring cloudier and cooler conditions throughout the day.

Father’s Day will be one of the nicest days of next week, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s.

The Mariners will take on the Cleveland Guardians this weekend and the Seattle Sounders will play in their first Club World Cup match on Sunday. The weather looks great for all these games with increasing sunshine as the weekend progresses.

It will be a great sports weekend for dad in Seattle with mild temperatures and increasing sun. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Big picture view:

The first chance of light showers this month will arrive on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Father's Day weekend looks fantastic around the Puget Sound area with increasing sun and warmer temperatures. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The Source: Information in this story comes from weather models interpreted by FOX 13 Seattle Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan.

