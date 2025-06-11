Seattle weather: A mild end to work week, highs in the low 70s

The Brief Cooler temperatures on Wednesday, reaching only the upper 60s due to persistent cloud cover. Thursday's weather is expected to be similar, with morning clouds and highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Dry conditions will persist, with rain not expected until early to mid next week.



We saw a relatively cooler day as marine clouds were slow to clear and high clouds remained over the region this afternoon.

Temperatures this afternoon only warmed into the upper 60s as clouds kept temperatures from reaching the 70s as originally forecasted. Highs today were still near the seasonal average, but it was 10 to 15 degrees cooler this afternoon.

Skies will be cloudy overnight with mild temperatures, lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Thursday will be very similar to today, with morning clouds and highs only in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Dry skies along with a few more clouds and mild temperatures continue into the end of the week. Next chance of any rain doesn't return until early to mid next week.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle Meteorologist Claire Anderson and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

