Seattle weather: Cooler and cloudier to end the week

A marine layer has pushed its way into Western Washington on Wednesday morning, which will bring much cooler temperatures to the area.

The Seattle area is finally getting some relief from the heat, after four days in a row above 80 degrees. Expect some clearing this afternoon with high temperatures in the low to mid 70s.

Cooler and cloudier skies are expected Wednesday in Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Wildfire danger in Washington

Big picture view:

A Red Flag Warning is in effect Wednesday afternoon and evening for areas around Central Washington. Winds could gust up to 35 mph and relative humidity levels are very low. In these conditions, fires can spread quickly, so please be careful with campfires and refrain from doing any burning on your property.

High fire danger is expected Wednesday afternoon in Central Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Clouds will likely linger into Thursday and Friday with partly cloudy skies and temperatures around average for this time of year.

Father’s Day weekend will be fantastic. Sunday will be the nicer day, with mostly sunny skies and highs returning to the mid 70s. We will be watching for a chance of showers Monday into Tuesday.

It will be a cooler and cloudier week ahead in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The Source: Information in this story comes from weather models interpreted by FOX 13 Seattle Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan.

