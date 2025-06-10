Seattle weather: Slightly cooler Wednesday, highs in the 70s with more clouds

The Brief The Pacific Northwest enjoys a fourth consecutive day of sunny, warm weather in the 80s and 90s. A cooling trend begins Wednesday, with temperatures dropping to the low 70s and upper 60s by week's end. Expect increasing clouds and possible coastal drizzle and mountain showers through Friday.



Temperatures will be a few degrees cooler again on Wednesday as we start a cooling trend through the rest of the week. We will also see more clouds to start the day with afternoon sunbreaks.

We will start to see more average conditions for mid-June, with increasing clouds and more normal temperatures as our next upper-level low approaches.

Highs will cool back down into the 70s and even the upper 60s through the end of the week. Skies will be a bit cloudier with a chance of coastal drizzle and mountain showers possible through Friday.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle Meteorologist Claire Anderson and the National Weather Service.

