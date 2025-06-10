Seattle weather: Milder, pleasant temperatures ahead

The Brief Seattle will experience a gradual cooling trend with highs in the 80s on Tuesday, followed by milder weather and cloudier skies starting Wednesday, leading to temperatures in the upper 60s by Friday. Eastern Washington continues to face intense heat, while the weekend promises pleasant weather for Father's Day and the Sounders game, with partly sunny skies and highs in the 70s.



After experiencing multiple days with highs skyrocketing well above average in Seattle, we’re predicting a gradual cooling trend ahead.

Puget Sound will see one more afternoon with highs in the 80s before milder weather stages a comeback on Wednesday.

Highs dip to the 70s in Seattle on Wednesday and Thursday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

By the numbers:

Highs on the west side of the state will lift to the mid 70s to the low 80s for many. The coast will enjoy Mother Nature’s A/C with highs in the 60s.

It'll be sizzling once again this afternoon in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

In Eastern Washington, intense heat continues today. If you have family and friends in the highlighted communities below, check to make sure they are finding ways to stay cool.

There are several heat alerts in effect for Eastern Washington on Tuesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Pleasant temperatures ahead in Seattle

What's next:

Wednesday will be noticeably cloudier around the region with pleasant temperatures. A mixture of clouds can be expected on Thursday. Temperatures on Friday drop to the upper 60s. Dry weather will be on repeat. Into the weekend, highs will reach the 70s.

Highs will drop to the upper 60s in Seattle on Friday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

For Father’s Day (and the first Sounders game in the FIFA Club World Cup), the weather will hold up beautifully. Partly sunny skies are in store for the Emerald City.

Hotter-than-normal weather will continue for at least one more day in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Dry weather will likely linger into next Monday but stay tuned for any changes.

Take care,

Meteorologist Abby Acone and Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan

The Source: Information in this story comes from weather models interpreted by FOX 13 Seattle meteorologists Abby Acone and Brian MacMillan.

