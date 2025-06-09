Seattle weather: Slightly cooler Tuesday, highs still in the 80s

The Brief The Pacific Northwest experienced high temperatures in the 80s and 90s, with a Heat Advisory until 10 p.m. Tuesday will be slightly cooler, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s, still above average. Temperatures are expected to gradually return to normal as an upper-level trough moves inland.



It was another scorcher of a day for the Pacific Northwest with temperatures warming again into the 80s and 90s.

The Heat Advisory expires at 10 p.m. Monday night, but it will still be very warm into early Tuesday. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s.

What's next:

Tuesday will be another warm day, but highs will be a few degrees cooler compared to Monday and Sunday. Highs will still be in the upper 70s to low 80s.

We will remain above average for the next several days, but highs will slowly cool back down to normal.

The extended forecast will slowly cool down as an upper-level trough pushes inland. Skies will remain dry with a few more clouds and highs close to seasonal average.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle Meteorologist Claire Anderson and the National Weather Service.

