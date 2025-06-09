Ways to beat the heat when Seattle temperatures hit the 80s

The Brief People flocked to Golden Gardens and Aiki Beach to enjoy the warm weather, but authorities warn about the dangers of heat for pets, advising against leaving them in cars and midday walks on hot pavement. Cooling centers opened throughout King County, and Seattle Public Schools are taking measures to keep students cool, with air conditioning in 40% of campuses and ventilation strategies in place for others.



Waves crashing along the shore, the sun glistening on the water, when the sun comes out and so do the people. People of all ages found relief from the heat at Golden Gardens on Monday by the water, but the warm temperatures come with some serious warnings—especially for pets.

"Hot weather for pets can be really dangerous," Madison Huffman, Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County said.

She says a lot of pets are susceptible to heat stroke because of their fur. Like clockwork, this is the time of year when authorities remind folks to, of course, never leave your furry friends in the car.

Beating the heat during Seattle summer

What they're saying:

"Leaving your pets in your car is actually against the law in Washington state, because it is so dangerous for our furry friends," Huffman said. "Even if it's 85 degrees out and you're leaving a pet in your car, within 30 minutes, your car can reach temperatures over 100 degrees, which can be fatal for pets."

She advises pet owners to avoid taking their dog on midday walks, because the pavement can heat up and burn their paws.

"Just wanted to enjoy the weather, get some reading done and tan a bit," Diesel Park said.

At Aiki Beach, some people brought tents to enjoy the water and the sun. "We got a book in here, we’re big card players, Frisbee, and then maybe a little nap," said Taylor, one beachgoer.

"You don’t get to see the mountains in the city and be on a beach anywhere," Victoria Perez said. "When you live this close you might as well take advantage of every nice day you get in Seattle."

If you can’t make it to the water, you can also find some relief from the heat at places like the mall or libraries around town. Dozens of cooling centers open throughout King County on Monday and through tomorrow.

FOX 13 reached out to Seattle Public Schools about how they’re keeping students cool on days when temperatures reach the 80’s and beyond. They shared this statement:

"About 40 percent of Seattle Public Schools (SPS) campuses are equipped with air conditioning and will maintain normal indoor temperatures. In schools without air conditioning, ventilation systems were activated early in the morning to cool buildings using night air to keep indoor spaces comfortable, staff are encouraged to open windows, use ceiling and/or portable desktop fans, and close shades during the day to reduce heat from sunlight."

The Source: Information in this story comes from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle reporter Shirah Matsuzawa.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Search for Travis Decker: Authorities identify 'new details, new search areas' in WA

Former Army squadmate shares insight into Travis Decker's military past

Woman dies after Seattle house fire; arson investigation underway

Miles Hudson found guilty on 2 counts of reckless driving in Seattle

11 injured after teen speeds, causes fiery crash in Lacey

Man hurt after shooting near University of Washington

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.