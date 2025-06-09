Seattle weather: 80 degrees sticking around into Tuesday

The Brief After reaching 90 degrees on Sunday, Seattle area temperatures will be in the mid-80s on Monday, with a Heat Advisory in effect until 10 p.m.; staying hydrated and cool is advised. Temperatures will gradually cool to the low 80s on Tuesday and upper 60s by Thursday and Friday, with a pleasant weekend expected in the low 70s, though occasionally cloudy.



After skyrocketing to 90 degrees at Sea-Tac Airport on Sunday, temperatures will reach the mid-80s in the Seattle area on Monday. Highs cool to the low 80s on Tuesday.

Above-average temperatures will continue in Seattle through Tuesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

A Heat Advisory is still in effect until 10 p.m. tonight. Stay hydrated and find ways to stay cool in the heat.

A Heat Advisory remains in effect for much of Puget Sound and Seattle today. (FOX 13 Seattle)

How hot will it get in Seattle today?

By the numbers:

Highs today will lift to the 80s for many backyards today.

Make sure to always wear a life jacket if you’re cooling off along the water. Remember to never leave people or pets in a car: the heat could be deadly.

Highs on Monday afternoon will reach the mid 80s across the greater Seattle area. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Due to an incoming low pressure system, temperatures will drop to the upper 60s on Thursday and Friday. Next weekend is looking lovely – though cloudy at times. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will comfortably range in the low 70s.

Cooler, milder weather returns to Seattle later this workweek. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Thanks so much for choosing FOX 13! Take good care of yourselves and your loved ones in this heat.

Sincerely,

Meteorologist Abby Acone and Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan

The Source: Information in this story comes from weather models interpreted by FOX 13 Seattle meteorologists Abby Acone and Brian MacMillan.

