Seattle weather: Record Heat Headed for Western Washington

Record heat is forecast around Western Washington on Sunday. We will see a moderate risk of heat-related illness. If you are spending time outdoors, please remember to take breaks and stay hydrated. Many will head to our area waterways for relief. Just make sure you enjoy yourself safely as the water is still quite chilly.

A Heat Advisory is posted for the I-5 corridor and the Seattle area on Sunday and Monday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Morning lows will be mild to start the day in the upper 50s and low 60s. Afternoon highs will warm well into the 90s. Our homes hang onto the heat much longer than the outside air. This sweltering weather could make sleeping difficult for those without air conditioning.

High pressure ridge moves inland and strengthens tomorrow, bringing peak daytime heating.

Temperatures cool dramatically by the end of the workweek. Even by Tuesday or Wednesday, we'll experience marked relief from the heat we'll endure this weekend.