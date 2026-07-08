Seattle weather: More clouds and cooler Wednesday, afternoon sunbreaks

The Brief A weak weather system will bring more clouds, cooler temperatures and a chance of spotty drizzle across western Washington on Wednesday. Highs will reach the low to mid-70s around Puget Sound, while central Washington remains much hotter, with highs in the upper 80s. A Red Flag Warning is in effect through Wednesday evening for central and eastern Washington because of gusty winds, low humidity and elevated wildfire danger.



A weak frontal system sweeps through the area into Wednesday, bringing more clouds and cooler temperatures. There may be a few spotty sprinkles and early drizzle as well. We should see afternoon sunbreaks, especially along the coast and more sunshine for eastern Washington.

A weak frontal system sweeps through the area into Wednesday, bringing more clouds and cooler temperatures.

What's next:

High temperatures on Wednesday will be a few degrees cooler as onshore flow increases. Highs in the mid to low 70s around the Puget Sound, cooler along the coast in the 60s, and upper 80s for central Washington.

High temperatures on Wednesday will be a few degrees cooler as onshore flow increases.

Red Flag Warning east of WA Cascades: High fire danger

A Red Flag Warning will be in effect for central and eastern Washington through 10pm Wednesday. Conditions will be gusty with low humidity and warm temperatures.

A Red Flag Warning will be in effect for central and eastern Washington through 10pm Wednesday.

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Looking Ahead:

Temperatures this week will be around seasonal average with morning clouds to afternoon sunbreaks. High pressure will rebuild into early next week, warming highs back to the low 80s with mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures this week will be around seasonal average with morning clouds to afternoon sunbreaks. (FOX 13 Seattle)

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