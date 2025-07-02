Seattle weather: Thursday morning clouds with plenty of afternoon sunshine

The Brief Western Washington experienced cooler temperatures Wednesday, with highs around 75 degrees and gusty winds. A Red Flag Warning is in effect until 9 p.m. due to hot, dry, and windy conditions, especially in Central Washington. Thursday will start cloudy with patchy drizzle, clearing by midday; mild temperatures and sunshine expected for the weekend.



A few more clouds this afternoon for western Washington and cooler afternoon temperatures.

A few more clouds this afternoon for Western Washington and cooler afternoon temperatures.

Temperatures Wednesday were close to 15 degrees cooler compared to the last several days. Highs peaked at the seasonal average of 75 this afternoon.

Temperatures today were close to 15 degrees cooler compared to the last several days.

Winds were gusty today around western Washington and even stronger from Central Washington this evening.

Winds were gusty today around Western Washington and even stronger from Central Washington this evening.

A Red Flag Warning remains in effect through 9 p.m. tonight because of the hot, dry and gusty conditions.

A Red Flag Warning remains in effect through 9pm tonight because of the hot, dry and gusty conditions.

Clouds will increase again Wednesday night with more onshore flow, overnight lows in the mid to low 50s.

Clouds will increase again tonight with more onshore flow, overnight lows in the mid to low 50s.

What's next:

Clouds will be around to start Thursday with possible areas of patchy drizzle. Skies will clear by midday for more afternoon sunshine.

Clouds will be around to start Thursday with possible areas of patchy drizzle.

Highs Thursday will be a few degrees cooler as onshore flow continues, with highs in the mid to low 70s.

Highs Thursday will be a few degrees cooler as onshore flow continues, with highs in the mid to low 70s.

We will see another weak trough move through Friday for more clouds and mild temperatures. Partly cloudy skies into the afternoon for the 4th of July with a few sprinkles possible in the cascades and eastward. Sunshine will return for the weekend with highs in the mid 70s. Another round of summer temperatures will return by early next week.

We will see another weak trough move through Friday for more clouds and mild temperatures.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle Meteorologist Claire Anderson and the National Weather Service.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Bryan Kohberger pleads guilty to Idaho murders, avoiding death penalty

Seattle doctor stole meds from infant patients, worked under influence

New evidence links Travis Decker to WA crime scene

Microsoft announces another mass layoff impacting 9,000 workers

Toddler's death investigated as homicide in Mason County

Everything to know about WA laws going into effect July 1

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.