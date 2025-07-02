Seattle weather: Will it be a sunny Fourth of July?

The Brief The Seattle area will be dry and warm all the way through the weekend, with cooler temperatures and more clouds on Wednesday, and highs in the mid 70s. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for Central Washington due to breezy winds, hot temperatures, and low humidity, increasing wildfire risk. The Fourth of July will feature morning clouds and afternoon sunshine, with temperatures rising into the 80s early next week, and no significant rain or heat wave expected for the next 7 to 10 days.



The greater Seattle area will be dry and warm through the rest of the week.

Increasing onshore flow will bring cooler temperatures and more clouds to the Puget Sound area on Wednesday. It will remain dry with more sunshine expected on Wednesday afternoon. Highs will be about ten degrees cooler than Tuesday, in the mid-70s.

It will be cooler with more clouds in Western Washington Wednesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

A Red Flag Warning is in effect in Central Washington. The area will see breezy winds, hot temperatures, and low relative humidity. Wildfires can spread very quickly in these conditions.

High fire danger is expected this afternoon in Central Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

A stronger push of marine air will cool temperatures even more on Thursday. Highs near the water will be in the upper 60s, with temps in the low 70s for most. There is a chance for a quick-hitting spotty rain shower over the higher elevations, but most lowland spots will remain dry.

Morning clouds and afternoon sunshine are expected Thursday in Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Will it be sunny in Seattle for the Fourth of July weekend?

What's next:

The greater Seattle area will be dry and warm through the Fourth of July weekend.

The holiday will be really nice, with morning clouds and afternoon sunshine. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s. The holiday weekend looks great as well, with more sunshine.

The Fourth of July is usually warm and dry in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

A ridge of high pressure will strengthen over the Pacific Northwest early next week, sending temperatures into the 80s again.

There is no sign of significant rain or a heat wave for at least the next seven to 10 days.

The Seattle area will have a warm and dry week ahead with temperatures in the 70s through the holiday weekend. (FOX 13 Seattle)

