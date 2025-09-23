Seattle weather: Smoky and warm Tuesday

The Brief Wildfire smoke from Central and Eastern Washington is expected to affect the Puget Sound area on Tuesday, prompting an Air Quality Alert in Snohomish County and several Central Washington counties. Air quality may become unhealthy, so monitoring the Air Quality Index and limiting outdoor activities is advised. Sunny skies and warmer temperatures are forecast for Tuesday, with westerly winds expected to clear the smoke by Wednesday and Thursday; rain is anticipated Sunday night into Monday morning.



Wildfire smoke from Central and Eastern Washington will move into the Puget Sound area Tuesday as light easterly winds develop.

An Air Quality Alert is in effect in Snohomish County and several Central Washington counties as wildfires push smoke into the region. Air quality could turn unhealthy at times Tuesday. Keep an eye on the Air Quality Index and avoid outdoor activities if air quality gets to unhealthy levels.

Warm start to fall in Seattle

Big picture view:

Other than the smoke, we will be looking at sunny skies on Tuesday with warmer afternoon temperatures, in the mid 70s.

What's next:

Westerly winds will push the smoke east Wednesday and Thursday. Sunny skies will prevail through Friday.

The next round of rain will hit Sunday night into Monday morning.

